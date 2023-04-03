Tuesday, April 4
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Faculty guys & gals breakfast, 1 p.m. The Duplicators
Wednesday, April 5
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Submarine sandwiches. Speaker- Rev. Candraeah Carey- Heritage UMC, Charity- Habitat for Humanity.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Thursday, April 6
• VFW Post 2208 pork loin meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Saturday, April 8
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you. Everyone who attends the group has lost a loved one to suicide. Please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567 if you would like more information on this special support group.
Monday, April 10
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, April 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, April 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, April 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Sunday, April 16
• Waverly Lions Club Pancake Breakfast- 7 a.m. to noon, 4-H building, Waverly. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, ham. Eat-in or take-out.
Monday, April 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, April 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, April 19
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, April 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Heather Peiffer, Cedar Valley Hospice- presentation on GRIEF
Monday, April 24
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee
Wednesday, April 26
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, April 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Special Guest Maria Peth, Angelic Enlightenment Reader