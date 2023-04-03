Tuesday, April 4

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Faculty guys & gals breakfast, 1 p.m. The Duplicators

Wednesday, April 5

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Submarine sandwiches. Speaker- Rev. Candraeah Carey- Heritage UMC, Charity- Habitat for Humanity.

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.

Thursday, April 6

VFW Post 2208 pork loin meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.

Saturday, April 8

Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you. Everyone who attends the group has lost a loved one to suicide. Please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567 if you would like more information on this special support group.

Monday, April 10

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Tuesday, April 11

Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.

Wednesday, April 12

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, April 14

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.

Sunday, April 16

Waverly Lions Club Pancake Breakfast- 7 a.m. to noon, 4-H building, Waverly. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, ham. Eat-in or take-out.

Monday, April 17

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study

Tuesday, April 18

Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage

Wednesday, April 19

Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, April 21

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Heather Peiffer, Cedar Valley Hospice- presentation on GRIEF

Monday, April 24

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday movie matinee

Wednesday, April 26

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Friday, April 28

Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday- Special Guest Maria Peth, Angelic Enlightenment Reader

