Tuesday, September 27
•Sons of Norway — 6:30 at Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Reservations may be called to 319 277-2294.
Wednesday, September 28
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion.
Thursday, September 29
•Waverly Senior Center — Community Coffee 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
•VFW Cooties Meal- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. To go/dine in fish fry meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before.
•19th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser & Social- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prairie Links Event Center. A night of celebrating inclusive employment in our community.
•Wartburg Campus Blood Drive - 2-5 p.m. Cardinal Commons 100 Wartburg Blvd
Friday, September 30
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday luncheon.
Sunday, October 2
•Mixed Bowling League — 6:30 p.m. — Panther Lanes, Tripoli 319-882-3753.
Monday, October 3
•Peace United Church of Christ Fundraiser — 5-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch, Waverly — 2020 W Bremer Ave. Peace church will receive ALL the tips and a percentage of your guest check during this event and will go to benefit the Mission of Peace Church. Come support!
•Bremer Extension Office- 4-H night open house, 6-8 p.m., Tripoli
