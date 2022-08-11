•W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club — Sponsorship Drive. Go to WSRBOOSTERCLUB.COM for sponsorship information and online enrollment. Email questions to wsrboostersponsorship@gmail.com Or mail sponsorship to W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club, 1415 4th Ave SW, Waverly, IA 50677. Submit by 8-17-2022 to be included on the donor board.
•WAVP Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 7:30 — 10 a.m. Open to the public.
•Support Group- Healing after a loss to suicide. Heritage United Methodist church at 1201 230th St. Waverly. 10 a.m. to noon. If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide and want to talk with people who have experienced this difficult loss, please consider attending this group. If you would like more information, or would like to meet privately first, please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.
•Leisinger Family Reunion Potluck — Ledges 1, 1401 4th St. common room, potluck begins at noon.
•Waverly Public Pool closing for the season
•Waverly American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 176- Potluck picnic at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, lower level. Please bring one or two covered dishes. Table service will be provided. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Food should arrive before 5:30 p.m., meal begins at 6 p.m.
•WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations at 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
•School starts — First day of classes for Waverly-Shell Rock. Check the school’s calendar on their website for early dismissal times for the first week.
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. and dine in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
