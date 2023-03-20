Tuesday, March 21

Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage

Wednesday, March 22

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Soup, salad and garlic bread. Speaker- Rev. Corey Smith- Redeemer Lutheran, Charity- Cedar Valley Hospice.

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion

Thursday, March 23

Planting and Pruning Fruit Trees- 5 to 6 p.m., Waverly Orchard, 7th Ave SW/3rd St SE

Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Beef/noodles, glazed carrots and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., March 22, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.

Bremer County Recovery Coalition- 5 p.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, 301 First Street NW, Waverly.

Friday, March 24

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker Alise Bovy- NEI3A WOW! Words of Wellness

Saturday, March 25

YQCA Certification- 9 to 11 a.m., Pre-registration required, 4-H Building, Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly

Trending Food Videos

AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!

Sons of Norway — meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. The program will be given by member Kathy Schumacher. Call 319 277-2294 for reservations.

Sunday, March 26

A Special Past...A New Beginning- 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. shows by the Shell Rock Music Association, Everson Auditorium, Shell Rock, Iowa. Tickets 885-6510, subject to availability.

Monday, March 27

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- “Marry Me”

Tuesday, March 28

Keeping Your Private Well Safe- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Library

Wednesday, March 29

Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chef salad or taco salad. Speaker- Pastor Catherine Orth- Heritage UMC, Charity- Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Friday, March 31

Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday

Tags