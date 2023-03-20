Tuesday, March 21
• Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, March 22
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Soup, salad and garlic bread. Speaker- Rev. Corey Smith- Redeemer Lutheran, Charity- Cedar Valley Hospice.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, March 23
• Planting and Pruning Fruit Trees- 5 to 6 p.m., Waverly Orchard, 7th Ave SW/3rd St SE
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Beef/noodles, glazed carrots and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., March 22, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Bremer County Recovery Coalition- 5 p.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, 301 First Street NW, Waverly.
Friday, March 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker Alise Bovy- NEI3A WOW! Words of Wellness
Saturday, March 25
• YQCA Certification- 9 to 11 a.m., Pre-registration required, 4-H Building, Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
• Sons of Norway — meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. The program will be given by member Kathy Schumacher. Call 319 277-2294 for reservations.
Sunday, March 26
• A Special Past...A New Beginning- 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. shows by the Shell Rock Music Association, Everson Auditorium, Shell Rock, Iowa. Tickets 885-6510, subject to availability.
Monday, March 27
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- “Marry Me”
Tuesday, March 28
• Keeping Your Private Well Safe- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Library
Wednesday, March 29
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chef salad or taco salad. Speaker- Pastor Catherine Orth- Heritage UMC, Charity- Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Friday, March 31
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday