Tuesday, August 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 11 a.m. 506 Café pickups, noon 506 Café dine ins (grilled chicken breast with alfredo sauce and noodles, cole slaw, chocolate cake).
• W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club Sponsorship Drive- Go to wsrboosterclub.com for sponsorship information and online enrollment. Email questions to wsrboostersponsorship@gmail.com or mail sponsorship to W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club, 1415 Fourth Ave SW, Waverly IA 50677. Submit by Aug. 16 to be included in the donor board.
Wednesday, August 9
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, August 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (pattie melts, french fries, cole slaw, strawberry shortcake with whipped cream), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Saturday, August 12
• Community Breakfast — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW — 7:30-10:00 a.m., Public is welcome! Free will donation.
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. Starting 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Global Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you, if you know of someone who has suffered such a loss, please refer them to this very special group. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information.
Monday, August 14
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, August 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
• W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club Sponsorship Drive- Go to wsrboosterclub.com for sponsorship information and online enrollment. Email questions to wsrboostersponsorship@gmail.com or mail sponsorship to W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club, 1415 Fourth Ave SW, Waverly IA 50677. Submit by Aug. 16 to be included in the donor board.
Wednesday, August 16
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, August 18
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- “80 for Brady,” 2 and 7 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (chicken casserole, jello, chocolate chip cookie and ice cream).
• WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome!
Monday, August 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, August 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, August 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, August 24
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Reservations must be called in by Wednesday at 7 p.m., 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m. Meat loaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert.