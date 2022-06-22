Thursday, June 23
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Waverly Area Veterans Post-AMVETS Aux. Meal: Grilled. Brats, Homemade Chips, Rigatoni Salad and dessert. Reservations-call 319-483-9287 by 8 pm Wednesday,
June 22. Curbside serving 5:00-6:00 only.
Dine-In 5:0-7:00. Open to the Public!
Saturday, June 25
•Waverly Area Veterans Post-5:30-7 p.m. Steak
dinner. Call in reservations any night of the week,
4-8 p.m, deadline 2 p.m. on Saturday. 319-483-9287. Sirloin, ribeye, New York strip, filet, IA chop, or chicken breast or potato & salad. Open to the public.
Sunday, June 26
•Brase Family Reunion- St. John’s Lutheran Church, Western Douglas in the church basement at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass, as well as your own table service. Coffee and lemonade will be served.
Tuesday, June 28
•FUN-Damentals Day Cam- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Sumner
Thursday, June 30
•Chamber Happy Hour-4-6pm at Bremer Brewing Company
•FUN-Damentals Day Camp-9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,
pre-registration required, Waverly
•Waverly Area Veterans Post-FW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will be hosting a to-go/dine in fish fry meal. 5:30 to 7 pm. Orders must be called in at 319-483-9287 by 5 pm the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, July 1
•Waverly Senior Center - 9 a.m. Seniors in Motion 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday