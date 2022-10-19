Thursday, October 20
•“Spot, Stop, and Avoid Fraud” — Tripoli Library, 10-11 a.m.
•Tree Pruning — 4-6 p.m., Waverly
•Shell Rock American Auxiliary Meeting — 9:30 — Veterans room in Shell Rock. Hostesses are Ruth Pothast and Kathy Henrichs. Program by Kathi Dewitt
Friday, October 21
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m.
•WAVP Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
Saturday, October 22
•Documentary showing and Q&A- “My Ascension” by Emma Benoit, sharing her experience with depression and anxiety and raising the importance of mental health. Presented by Alive and Running, a Dunkerton based suicide prevention and awareness nonproft. 2 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
•AMVETS Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday the 22nd, 319-483-9287.
Monday, October 24
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, October 25
•Waverly Area Veterans Post- Annual Membership dinner, 6-7 p.m. with social from 5-6 p.m. Meal is free to Post 2208 members and auxiliary with a paid 2023 membership. Cost for a spouse or guest is $10.
•Sons of Norway- meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Program will be given by the Volunteer Coordinator, Susan Enneken on the Cedar Valley Food Bank.
Wednesday, October 26
•Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, October 27
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. and dine in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations by Wednesday October 26 at 5 p.m., 319-483-9287.
Friday, October 28
•Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 6
•Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Association — 6:15 p.m. — Meeting for the yearly general meeting at the W-SR Soccer Complex concession stand. All are welcome!