Wednesday, February 8
• Wildlife from the Camera of Kip Ladage- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
• Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Pest Control CIC, Cat. 1A, 1B & 1C- 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, February 9
• Apple Tree Pruning- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office
• VITA Tax Preparation- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Appointment required, Extension Office, Tripoli
Friday, February 10
• Waverly Senior Center — Noon Valentine’s Luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Mary Yang-Pianist
Saturday, February 11
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you. A suicide loss has many layers of grief. Let this very special group help you. If you have questions about the group please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567. If travel is not advised because of winter weather the meeting will be canceled. This is a monthly meeting.
Monday, February 13
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, February 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
• Seed Treatment CIC- 9 to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Thursday, February 16
• Pruning Berries- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli
Friday, February 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
Monday, February 20
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, February 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Bremer Trustees and Clerks Training Class- 5 to 6 p.m., Extension Office
Wednesday, February 22
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, February 23
• Pruning Shrubs and Vines- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli
