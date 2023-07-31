Thursday, August 3
• VFW Post 2208 spaghetti meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Wednesday, August 16
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Friday, August 18
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie- “80 for Brady,” 2 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 24
• Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
Saturday, August 26
• Plainfield Public Library- Painting class, 6 p.m.