Wednesday, February 1
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 to 4 p.m. On Site Hearing
Thursday, February 2
• Private Pesticide Applicator CIC — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• VFW Post 2208 spaghetti meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, February 3
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Monday, February 6
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Wednesday, February 8
• Wildlife from the Camera of Kip Ladage- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
• Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Pest Control CIC, Cat. 1A, 1B & 1C- 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, February 9
• Apple Tree Pruning- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office
• VITA Tax Preparation- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Friday, February 10
• Waverly Senior Center — Noon Valentine’s Luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Mary Yang-Pianist
Monday, February 13
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, February 15
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
• Seed Treatment CIC- 9 to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Thursday, February 16
• Pruning Berries- 7 to 8 p.m., Master Gardener Zoom, Extension Office, Tripoli
Friday, February 17
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
A clear sky. Low -14F. Winds light and variable.
A clear sky. Low -14F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly sunny skies. High 13F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.