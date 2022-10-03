Wednesday, October 5
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2-4 p.m. On site hearing.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Thursday, October 6
•Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities- Council 7506 will be conducting this annual campaign through Oct. 8. Volunteers will be at several area businesses accepting donations.
Friday, October 7
•Waverly Senior Center — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Center Garage Sale
•Waverly Oktoberfest — 4-11:30 p.m. in Waverly at Kohlmann Park (Bremer Ave & First St NW). This family-friendly event features live music, food and beverage garden including Iowa craft beers, and fun and games for youth and adults alike.
Saturday, October 8
•Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at 1201 230th St. If you’ve lost someone to suicide you are not alone. Come and let others help you, with this support we believe we can pick up the pieces and live more richly. For more information call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567.
•Waverly Senior Center — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Center Garage Sale
•Waverly Oktoberfest — 11 a.m.-midnight in Waverly at Kohlmann Park (Bremer Ave & First St NW). This family-friendly event features live music, food and beverage garden including Iowa craft beers, and fun and games for youth and adults alike.
Monday, October 10
•Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, October 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:30 a.m. 506 cafe.
Wednesday, October 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, October 14
• Waverly Senior Center — Seniors in motion, 9 a.m. Comfort Food Friday, 11:30 a.m., BINGO 12:15 p.m.
