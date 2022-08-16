•WSR Go-Hawk Booster Club — Sponsorship Drive. Go to WSRBOOSTERCLUB.COM for sponsorship information and online enrollment. Email questions to wsrboostersponsorship@gmail.com Or mail sponsorship to W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club, 1415 4th Ave SW, Waverly, IA 50677. Submit by 8-17-2022 to be included on the donor board.
•WAVP Cod Fish Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. Dine-In 5:30 — 7 p.m. Call for reservations at 319-483-9287. Open to the public.
•School starts — First day of classes for Waverly-Shell Rock. Check the school’s calendar on their website for early dismissal times for the first week.
•Sons of Norway- lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Island Beach House. Bring one or two dishes to share with serving utensils and your own table service.
•Cruise Waverly — Starting at 6 p.m. — Cruise Mainstreet Street Waverly in your “old” Classic or Sports cars.
•Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Curbside 5 — 6 p.m. and dine in 5:30 — 7 p.m. Baked chicken breast, baked potato, glazed carrots, dessert. Call for reservations 319-483-9287.
•Waverly Lions Club — White Cane Days. The Lions will be accepting financial contributions and used eyeglasses from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. each day.
