Thursday, March 16
• Working Your Backyard Garden- 2 to 3 p.m., Sumner Library
• Cedar Valley Civil War Round Table- 7 p.m. Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. As the February meeting was canceled, Charles Lott will present his planned program on Rock Island Prison. Lott will discuss the organization of the prison camp for captured Confederate soldiers and the associated cemetery. He has researched an ancestor who was a prisoner and survived. The entrance is on the upper level. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary — 9:30 a.m. in the veterans room at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Hostesses will be Jean Lukehart and Sandra Cain. Melinda Voy wil have the program.
Friday, March 17
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Cedar River Readers
• Cod Fish Fry- WAVP, Please call reservations for curbside and dine-in by 5 p.m. March 16. (319) 483-9287. Curbside 5 to 6 p.m., dine-in 5:30 to 7 p.m. Public welcome, reservations required.
Saturday, March 18
• Radon in Your Home- 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Tripoli Library
• Wartburg Alliance Drag Show- Neumann Auditorium on Wartburg’s campus, 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event, hosted by Alliance, a student organization at Wartburg College.
Sunday, March 19
• ‘Horsing Around’ Open House- 1:30 to 4 p.m., 4-H Building, Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly
Monday, March 20
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Tuesday, March 21
• Waverly Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Cribbage
Wednesday, March 22
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Soup, salad and garlic bread. Speaker- Rev. Corey Smith- Redeemer Lutheran, Charity- Cedar Valley Hospice.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, March 23
• Planting and Pruning Fruit Trees- 5 to 6 p.m., Waverly Orchard, 7th Ave SW/3rd St SE
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Beef/noodles, glazed carrots and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., March 22, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 p.m. Guest Speaker Alise Bovy- NEI3A WOW! Words of Wellness
Saturday, March 25
• YQCA Certification- 9 to 11 a.m., Pre-registration required, 4-H Building, Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry- Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Open to the public!
Monday, March 27
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- “Marry Me”
Tuesday, March 28
• Keeping Your Private Well Safe- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Library
Wednesday, March 29
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chef salad or taco salad. Speaker- Pastor Catherine Orth- Heritage UMC, Charity- Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Friday, March 31
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday