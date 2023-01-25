Thursday, January 26
• Rural Living — Series #4 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nashua Research Farm
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., January 25, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary- meeting at 9.30 a.m. in Veterans room at Boyd Building
Friday, January 27
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday luncheon
Saturday, January 28
• AMVETS Post 79 Steak Fry “Grill Your Own Steak” — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Must have a reservation. Call in steak orders anytime before 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 319-483-9287. Open to the public!
• Sons of Norway- Solglimt Lodge meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Presenting the program will be Kris Meyer “More Norwegian stories to tell.” If you would like to attend and are not a member, call (319) 277-2294 for a reservation.
Monday, January 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Monday Movie Matinee- The Final Season
Wednesday, February 1
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 to 4 p.m. On Site Hearing
Thursday, February 2
• Private Pesticide Applicator CIC — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• VFW Post 2208 spaghetti meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, February 3
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Monday, February 6
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
Wednesday, February 8
• Wildlife from the Camera of Kip Ladage- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
• Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Pest Control CIC, Cat. 1A, 1B & 1C- 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, February 10
• Waverly Senior Center — Noon Valentine’s Luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Mary Yang-Pianist