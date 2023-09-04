Tuesday, September 5
• Sumner Community Blood Drive — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 113 East First St.
Wednesday, September 6
• Plainfield Public Library- Story hour, 10 p.m.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On site hearing.
Thursday, September 7
• VFW Post 2208 minute steak meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 — 7 p.m. This is a to-go/dine in meal. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 319-483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.
Friday, September 8
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (goulash, garden salad with dressing, raspberry poke cake), 12:15 p.m. BINGO.
• Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Washington St. in Denver.
Saturday, September 9
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. Starting 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage Global Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. If you have lost someone to suicide this group is for you, if you know of someone who has suffered such a loss, please refer them to this very special group. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this monthly meeting.
Monday, September 11
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Tuesday, September 12
• Waverly Senior Center — 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. 506 café (Lasagna, garlic stick, garden salad, cheesecake squares).
Wednesday, September 13
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, September 15
• Plainfield Public Library- Movie, “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” 2 and 7 p.m., 4 p.m. Safe Medication Practices for Better Health presented by PATHWAYS Behavioral Services.
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort Food Friday (tuna casserole with peas, jello fruit salad, assorted pies).
Saturday, September 16
• Waverly Senior Center — 1 p.m. cemetery tour with Terry Lindell. Meet at Harlington Cemetery by maintenance building.
Monday, September 18
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study