Monday, March 6
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 1 p.m. Ladies Bible Study
•Waverly Area Veterans Post — The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit #176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Light refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, March 8
• Certified Handlers CIC- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Tater tot casserole. Speaker- Rev. Mike Blair- Chaplin Bartels Lutheran Home, Charity- Camp Courageous
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Thursday, March 9
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Grilled ¼ lb burger, homemade chips, baked beans and dessert. Reservations must be called in by 5 p.m., March 8, 319-483-9287. Curbside, 5-6 p.m. sharp! Dine-in, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday, March 10
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry- 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 2700 Horton Rd. Fish, mac and cheese, and sides. $12 for adults, $6 for kids age 6-12, 5 and under eat free. Please order ahead of time at (319) 352-2493.
Saturday, March 11
• Support Group — Healing after a loss to suicide. 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th St. This is a safe place to talk about suicide loss. Everyone who attends the group has lost someone to suicide. Please call Bonnie at (702) 203-9567 if you would like more information on this special support group.
• Waverly Area Veterans Post- Community Veterans Breakfast. 1300 4th St NW, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Public welcome
Sunday, March 12
• Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch- 8 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Fair Grounds, Waverly
Monday, March 13
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Wednesday, March 15
• Waverly Community Blood Drive- Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
• Heritage United Methodist Church- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Devotion from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost- Free Will (all proceeds benefit charity). Chicken tetrazzini. Speaker- Mr. Dennis Eply- Trinity UMC, Charity- Heifer Project.
• Waverly Senior Center- 9 a.m. Seniors in motion