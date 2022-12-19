Wednesday, December 21
Wednesday, December 21
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
• Waverly Community Blood Drive — Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St. NW, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Thursday, December 22
• Gingerbread Hour — 2 p.m., Summer Public Library
• Amvets Auxiliary Meal — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th ST NW — Hors d’oeuvres starting at 6 p.m., served in the board room. Please bring a dish prepared to share.
Friday, December 23
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday
Wednesday, December 28
• Waverly Senior Center — 7 a.m. Men’s Bible Study breakfast, 9 a.m. Seniors in motion
Friday, December 30
• Waverly Senior Center — 9 a.m. Seniors in motion, 11:30 a.m. Comfort food Friday, 12:15 Piano music recital playing holiday favorites.
Saturday, December 31
• AMVETS Post 79 New Year’s Eve Steak Fry — Waverly Area Veterans Post — 1300 4th St NW, 5:30 p.m. — 7 p.m. Call in steak orders anytime before 5 p.m. Thursday, December 29th, 319-483-9287. Open to the public!
Thursday, January 5
• Commercial Manure Applicator Certification/Recertification- 9:30 a.m. to noon, Bremer County Extension Office, Tripoli
Tuesday, January 10
• Private Pesticide Applicator CIC- 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Waverly Civic Center
