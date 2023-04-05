Laurie Schipper, Community Care Specialist at Galvanize USA, and a Shell Rock native and W-SR graduate (’81), was the speaker at a March 25 Waverly Branch AAUW brunch. Schipper received her social work degree from Iowa State University in 1985 and she is a 2022 Inductee into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame, honored for her longtime advocacy as the Executive Director of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
According to well-known Iowa attorney Roxanne Conlin, “Mrs. Schipper has proven to be a local, state, and national leader within the anti-violence community. From her start as the director of Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Services (ACCESS) – a victim service agency in Ames serving five central Iowa counties – to her work as executive director of the state’s leading nonprofit against intimate partner violence, ICADV, she has stood firm with the belief that everyone should be safe in their relationships and have the ability to thrive.”
Her AAUW program, “Keeping Your Eyes on the Horizon: Leading with Love in a Time of Chaos,” introduced attendees to strategies for dealing with conflict and misinformation between loved ones and friends in these strained social and political times. Schipper’s current work with the nonpartisan organization Galvinize USA supports women to use their civic power to create an America that works for everyone. They conduct research and issue education and bring women together to share ideas, learn, and support each other.
The brunch was held at Wartburg’s Student Center Ballrooms and was a shared meeting between the Waverly and Cedar Falls/Waterloos branches of AAUW (American Association of University Women). AAUW is a non-profit organization with a mission of equity for all, especially girls and women, through research, education, and advocacy.
The Waverly AAUW Branch is open to anyone, male or female, who supports this mission and holds an associate or equivalent (RN) baccalaureate or higher degree from an accredited college or university. For further information about the organization or how to join, see the Waverly AAUW website at https://waverly-ia.aauw.net/ or the national website: https://www.aauw.org/.