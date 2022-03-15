Waverly Health Center (WHC) has three upcoming events open to the public:
Wednesday, March 16
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1361 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Tuesday, March 22
6 to 7 p.m. – “Colorectal Cancer: When to screen, how to prevent & the why behind it all”
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Learn when to screen for colon cancer, how to prevent it and potential causes and risk factors.
Presented by Dr. Colin DeFord, this event will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet.
Join via Google Meet: meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh
Join via phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089 PIN 581 568 303#
Masks are required for those attending in person. Call (319) 483-1361 with questions.
Thursday, March 24
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Or you can dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to anyone interested in learning more. Call (319) 483-1361 to register. Masks are required.