The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has elected officers and new members to its board of directors for 2022.
Jeff Seamans, sales representative, Johnson & Johnson, of Waterloo, has been elected to serve as board chairperson for 2022, replacing Pat Monat, president, Monat Wealth Management, of Jesup, who will serve as past chair. Other officers are Todd Henningsen, wealth advisor, BerganKDV, of Cedar Falls, (vice chair); Ken Cutts, community volunteer, of Cedar Falls (secretary;) and Susan Sims, community volunteer, of Cedar Falls, (treasurer). Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa President and CEO, Kaye Englin, is also an elected officer of the board of directors.
Newly elected board members are Joy Briscoe, talent acquisition and outreach specialist with Waterloo Community School District and Waterloo Career Center and executive director of 24/7 BLAC, of Cedar Falls; Michelle Jungers, attorney/owner, Jungers Law PLLC, of Cedar Falls; and Matt Waller, president, VGM Homelink, of Parkersburg. Members are elected to three-year terms.
“I am incredibly excited and honored to welcome Joy, Michelle, and Matt as new board members,” said Englin. “They each bring a wealth of experience, expertise, enthusiasm, and most importantly, a passion for serving our communities. Their voices on the CFNEIA board of directors strengthens our organization’s leadership.”
Other returning board members include Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director, Black Hawk County Public Health, of Cedar Falls; Will Frost, community volunteer, of Waterloo; Gene Leonhart, Cardinal Construction (retired), of Denver; Doug Lindaman, US Feeds (retired), of Ackley; Mark Miller, Arthur L. Davis Publishing Agency Inc. (retired), of Cedar Falls; Scott Thomson, president/CEO, CUSB Bank, of Cresco; Brooke Trent, attorney/owner, Trent Law Firm, PLLC, of Cedar Falls; and ReShonda Young, director, Black Business and Entrepreneurship Accelerator, of Waterloo. Outgoing board members include Henry Bevel III, Swisher & Cohrt PLC, of Waterloo and Scott Sernett, CEO and founder of Sernett Wealth Management, of Cedar Falls.
“Henry and Scott have provided incredible guidance and have helped the Foundation grow its community leadership role,” said Englin. “The Community Foundation is stronger because of their commitment to the organization and people in the communities it serves.”
The nonprofit’s board members are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to the organization’s 20-county region and personal involvement in community engagement. The board of directors oversees strategic planning, policy and is responsible for stewardship of over $147 million in assets.