The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced its elected officers and new members to its board of directors for 2023.
Todd Henningsen, senior wealth advisor, BerganKDV, of Cedar Falls, has been elected to serve as board chairperson for 2023, replacing Jeff Seamans, retired, of Waterloo, who will serve as past chair. Other officers are ReShonda Young, co-founder, Bank of Jabez, of Waterloo, (vice chair); Michelle Jungers, attorney and owner, Jungers Law PLLC, of Cedar Falls (secretary); and Susan Sims, community volunteer, of Cedar Falls (treasurer). Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa President and CEO, Kaye Englin, is also an elected officer of the board of directors.
Newly elected board members are Chawne Paige, curator, Waterloo Center for the Arts, of Waterloo; Kalola Roby, diversity and inclusion officer, Lincoln Savings Bank, of Waterloo; and Mike Hulme, investment advisor representative and managing partner, Financial Resource Advisors, of Cedar Falls. Members are elected to three-year terms.
“I am incredibly pleased and honored to welcome Chawne, Kalola and Mike as new board members,” said Englin. “They each bring a wealth of experience, expertise, enthusiasm, and most importantly, a passion for serving our communities. Their presence on the CFNEIA board of directors will propel the Foundation’s mission and strengthen our organizational leadership.”
Other returning board members include Joy Briscoe, executive director, ONE Cedar Valley, of Cedar Falls; Ken Cutts, community volunteer, of Cedar Falls; Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, associate vice president of growth and engagement, Molina Healthcare, of Cedar Falls; Doug Lindaman, US Feeds (retired), of Ackley; Scott Thomson, president/CEO, CUSB Bank, of Cresco; Brooke Trent, attorney/owner, Trent Law Firm, PLLC, of Cedar Falls; and Matt Waller, president, VGM Homelink, of Parkersburg. Outgoing board members include Pat Monat, Monat Wealth Management, of Jesup and Gene Leonhart, Cardinal Construction (retired), of Denver.
“Pat and Gene have provided incredible leadership and shown commitment and loyalty to the communities we serve,” said Englin. “The Community Foundation has grown and strengthened because of their dedication to the organization and the people within.”
The nonprofit’s board members are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to the organization’s 20-county region and personal involvement in community engagement. The board of directors oversees strategic planning, policy and is responsible for stewardship of over $136 million in assets.