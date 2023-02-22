Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.