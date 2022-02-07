The Janesville Public Library was one of 24 Black Hawk County nonprofit organizations awarded grants by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) at the Jan. 12 awards celebration held at The Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Representing the Janesville Library, Director Lisa Biersner was one of three recipient organizations selected to address attendees about the new library at 319 Main Street.
“Years of planning from past board trustees and directors meant that we had enough money in reserves to purchase the building. The rest is up to our capital campaign and community contributions. Determined and enthusiastic staff, a driven library board, and most importantly a fully supportive community have made all the difference to this project,” Biersner explained.
Operating since 1956, CFNEIA competitive grants are awarded twice yearly in categories from arts and culture to community betterment, education and youth development, environment, animal welfare, health and human service. “Here for Good,” is the CFNEIA motto.
The $10,000 Janesville Library grant stands in the category of community betterment. In announcing the grants, CFNEIA President and CEO Kaye Englin said, “Our nonprofit partners provide critical services and programs to make Black Hawk County stronger for everyone. Congratulations to these grant recipients and thank you. We are proud to support your work.”
“We are so grateful that the Community Foundation has chosen to help our project move forward. When complete, we will have an updated and renovated library that is fully ADA accessible. We will have space for different ages and interests. We look forward to the library being a community living room, with a welcoming atmosphere and an active programming schedule,” added Biersner who has served as director since 2018.
To date, $153,000 has been raised towards the $532,000 Janesville Library capital campaign goal.