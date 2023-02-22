Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Morning high of 27F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.