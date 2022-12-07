During the holiday season and as year-end approaches, many people are thinking about how they can give back to their community. Giving to a fund of the Bremer County Community Foundation or Readlyn Community Fund, affiliates of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, is an easy way to make a year-end gift that impacts the community and supports the causes you care about.

Donors can search and give to funds across a 20-county region across northeast Iowa, including hundreds of funds supporting specific nonprofit organizations on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/nonprofitlist. Generous individuals can also consider creating their own fund with the Foundation, such as a donor advised fund, which will grow and impact the community forever.