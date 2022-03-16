The deadline to submit grant applications to the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund’s 2022 grant cycles is 5:00 p.m. on March 31. The online grant application and guidelines can be found at either www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org. There is one application process for both grant cycles and detailed information can be found within the grant guidelines.
Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2022.
Grants are available to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501©(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable; please contact Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss the project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal. Grants selections are made in an effort to create a better quality of life for people in Bremer County. A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.
In 2021, a total of $145,337 in grants were awarded to 43 area nonprofits and government agency projects serving Bremer County. Since 2005, the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund have awarded more than $2.4 million in grants benefitting Bremer County residents and communities.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106