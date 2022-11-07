The Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund will celebrate Community Foundation Week, November 12-18, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening localities and addressing community needs.

For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource for generous people, nonprofits and communities. The effect of community foundations can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During Community Foundation Week, community foundations convene to share and reflect on the stories of impact from their recent work.