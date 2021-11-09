The Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund will join in a nationwide celebration, Nov. 12-18, 2021, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening localities and addressing community needs.
For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource for generous people, nonprofits and communities. The effect of community foundations can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During Community Foundation Week, community foundations convene to share and reflect on the stories of impact from their recent work.
Established in 2005, the Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund help connect charitable individuals, families and businesses to causes they want to support in their community and have granted over $2.3 million to organizations serving Bremer County. The Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund are affiliates of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA), which is confirmed in compliance with national standards for U.S. community foundations. CFNEIA was established in 1956 and serves a 20-county region with 23 affiliate community foundations led by over 350 local community volunteers. In 2020, CFNEIA and its affiliates granted over $6.48 million across the region. Since its inception, CFNEIA has granted over $101 million to organizations enriching the communities they serve.
CFNEIA provides administrative and fiduciary support to the Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund, which are led by a group of local volunteers making grant decisions and promoting philanthropy in Bremer County. Members of the Bremer County Community Foundation governing committee include Madeleine Ambrose (chair), Lois Buhr, Kristi Demuth, Deb Hanson, Joanne Jones, Jane Juchems, Steve Main, Brian Pins, Tab Ray, Stacie Schroeder and Judi Tripolino. Members of the Readlyn Community Fund governing committee include Sharon Davis, Jaci Hogan, Jill Krall, Amy Sheppard (chair) and Kyle Shores.
Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout the U.S. and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
Community Foundation Week also coincides with National Philanthropy Day, Nov. 15, which signifies the importance of coming together for the common good.
More information about the Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund can be found at www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.