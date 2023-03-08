The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) has announced that grant processes have opened for five of its affiliate foundations including the Bremer County Community Foundation, Buchanan County Community Foundation, Emmet County Community Foundation, Iowa County Community Foundation and Winnebago County Community Foundation.
The online grant application and grant guidelines for each of these affiliates can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/springcycle23. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on April 15. Grant recipients will be announced in June.
Grants are available to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501©(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable. Organizations must provide services in the county cycle to which they apply and may apply to multiple cycles. Grants selections are made in an effort to create a better quality of life for all people. A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.
In affiliates areas, grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Questions can be directed to Dotti Thompson, grant and scholarship manager, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org.
More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and its affiliates can be found at www.cfneia.org.