On Saturday the Community Gardens opened for the season.
Bremer County Extension Coordinator Ron Lenth and a dozen volunteers planted cabbage, tomatoes, and peppers. The rest of the garden will be planted on Tuesday night. All produce from the garden is shared with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Over the season, countless volunteers help till, plant, and weed the garden. On Monday afternoon, Bill Deckard of Denver tilled the garden, while Laurie Braaten-Reuter was getting ready to start working on a piece of land where she plants vegetables for her needs.
The Community Gardens were formed after buildings that were in the floodplain were taken out of commission following the 2008 flood.
Their slogan is “feeding hungry families.”