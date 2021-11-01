Steve Klunder was a staple in the community.
Baseball and softball were his passions. You could always find him at the ballpark watching his son, Casey, coach Waverly-Shell Rock or catch an Allison Cats game.
Steve Klunder passed away last Wednesday. He was 72.
Born Dec. 16, 1948, Steve Klunder graduated from Allison High School in 1967. He then attended North Iowa Area Community College and Ellsworth Community College before spending a number of years as a counselor through Hawkeye Community College.
Not only did Steve Klunder have a passion for baseball and softball, he enjoyed everything about the sports – coaching, playing and watching the game. He played for Allison Cats, an amateur baseball team, and coached Little League in Allison and senior league in Waverly. He also served as an assistant baseball coach at Allison-Bristow and W-SR. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling, as well as watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Bill Withers, a longtime friend of Steve Klunder’s, helped Casey with the eulogy and served as a pallbearer during the funeral service Saturday at Allison Congregational Church in Allison.
“Anyone who knows anything about baseball or softball up in NE Iowa has likely heard of Steve Klunder – so many Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District Go-Hawk Baseball players, coaches, and friends – and those historic Allison Cats,” Withers wrote on his Facebook page over the weekend.
“Steve lived a ‘deep’ life, and his impact was evident in that little church with every pew packed. My family, ALL of us, will miss him.”