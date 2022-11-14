Tripoli, Iowa –The Community Insect Management and Public Health Pest Control Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators is now available. The program is provided by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP). This class will run from 9-11:30am
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7D (Community Insect Management) and 8 (Public Health Pest Control). The course will cover topics such as: pesticide use and the environment, including a variety of environments ranging from streams to inside of buildings; pesticide comprehension, formulations and labels, including restricted entry interval; and category-specific pests, pest management and pesticides.