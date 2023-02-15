Artists, creatives and community members are invited to attend the upcoming Cedar Valley Arts Summit in April 2023. This day-long event will bring individuals together to learn from each other, share resources, and lay the groundwork to further strengthen the arts in the Cedar Valley.
This year’s Summit will take place on Friday, April 28 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The conference includes sessions where participants will learn from industry experts, plenty of networking opportunities, and concludes with an artist’s reception at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.
The Cedar Valley Arts Summit will feature MaKayla McDonald, a New York City-based opera singer, Waterloo native, and University of Northern Iowa alumna, as the keynote speaker. Additional featured speakers include: Steve Carignan, Dave Deibler, Christine Dornbusch, Christina Farrell, Greg Holt, Akwi Nji, Ryan Occeña, David Schmitz, Kent Shankle and Jason Weinberger.
New to this year’s conference is a youth arts project led by teaching artist Christina Farrell running concurrently with the morning sessions of the Summit. Youth will work alongside Farrell on an expressive art project that will be unveiled to the adult participants during the day’s activities.
The 2023 Cedar Valley Arts Summit is hosted by Limelight Cedar Valley – a non-profit arts advocacy organization – and is generously supported by presenting sponsor Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and keynote sponsor College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences — University of Northern Iowa. Additional sponsors include Hawkeye Community College, Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau, Experience Waterloo and Grow Cedar Valley.
Registration for the event is now open to the public. Early Bird adult registration is $50, registration for current college students is $20, and youth under 18 can register for $5.
To register for the Summit, visit the Eventbrite page. For more information about Limelight, follow on Facebook and Instagram.