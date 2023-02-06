The Snyder family had a unique opportunity at the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament this past weekend.
For Haidyn’s older brother Andrew, wrestling started early like most kids at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I started wrestling at 4 years old,” Andrew said. “My dad had wrestled in high school and being 4, I was interested in everything. I went to one [kids club] practice and I have been going since then.”
Andrew, now an assistant coach for the Go-Hawks girls wrestling team, saw great success his senior year both individually, and as a part of the 2019 team.
Andrew was the lone state title winner his senior year, winning the 285 pound division with a 2-1 decision victory that helped the Go-Hawks win its first state title since 2011 and started a streak of three straight state titles for the black and gold.
“It was something that I had dreamed of and worked towards since I was 4,” Andrew said. “It was the biggest feeling of relief I have ever had in my entire life. I was more proud to win the state title as a team that year because I had talked with my teammates since I could remember. It was something we dreamed about, it was something that the community dreamed about. Both of those were huge accomplishments.”
Now an education major at the University of Northern Iowa, Andrew has gotten the chance to coach his younger sister, Haidyn, throughout her senior year and has seen tremendous growth on and off the mat.
“As a brother it’s been incredible,” Andrew said. “I have an extremely good understanding of how hard it is to show up everyday and give the effort required to make those jumps and to see my sister do that makes me incredibly proud of everything she’s done.”
For Haidyn, it’s been the little things that have contributed to her growth and success these past few years.
“Her ability to reflect on her wrestling and bringing that into the room has been great,” Andrew said. “As a coach, she’s extremely coachable. It’s been fun and she’s a great team leader. She’s constantly asking how to improve and it’s been extremely rewarding to coach her.”
The Go-Hawk tradition of wrestling has spanned generations on the boys side, and now with the addition of girls wrestling, it has the opportunity to reach places that were never thought possible before. Andrew credits the same thing for that that he credits for the state championship win for the boys team in 2019.
“It’s the community,” Andrew said. “Like all sports, team success is related to how much the community supports them. We have families working year round with the same mentality that our coaches and student-athletes have. We have parents that drive all over the country. I know by dad drove girls all over the Midwest. He drove 2 to 3,000 miles to find competition for these kids. It’s a community and culture thing for sure. Waverly has that want to make it a possibility.”
With Andrew’s strong championship experience, advice has trickled down from him to his wrestlers, and that includes his sister.
“I tell Haidyn and everyone on the team the same thing,” Andrew said. “Keep every match the same. Don’t put any match on a pedestal. I know for me, when I started making jumps in my career, I was able to tell myself it’s just another match, not that it’s the finals of a tournament. It really frees your mind. I reiterate that they need to keep it the same. If they need quiet then find a quiet place, if you need to think about anything but wrestling then do that.”
Pressure at a place like W-SR where the wrestling program is nationally recognized for being one of the top ones in Iowa will come to every wrestler at one point or another and Andrew has helped his team and Haidyn work through that.
“The pressure will come,” Andrew said. “There’s pressure when you set your goals high. Everyone in the community cares about if you go out and put your best effort on the mat. Anything other than that, you don’t need to worry about. At the end of the day, they can come home and know that the community is here to support you.”
Haidyn recently signed her National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Grand View University next season. She will be joining her old teammate and wrestling partner, Madison Diaz, there. The bond between the two wrestlers started in 2020 when the Diaz family moved to Waverly and it has been there ever since.
“When they moved to Waverly in 2020, they brought a maturity level,” Andrew said. “We really needed that wrestling maturity level on the girls side. They were leaders in technique as well as hard work and having that leader for Haidyn was huge for footsteps that she can follow.”
The competition was instant in the wrestling room according to Andrew and ever since Madison graduated, they have stayed in contact.
“They text back-and-forth all the time,” Andrew said. “They talk about technique, skills and mindset. Madison has taken on a film critic type of role for Haidyn. Some of that is giving Haidyn an outside perspective on her wrestling.”
The future of wrestling in the Snyder family is bright for both Andrew and Haidyn. Andrew will be focusing on coaching the sport after he graduates from UNI while Haidyn continues her career at Grand View.
“It’s my pride and joy,” Andrew said.
For Haidyn, seeing Andrew wrestle throughout high school was an inspiration for her.
“He was why I joined wrestling,” Haidyn said. “I was always by his side throughout his career and I watched him win a state title his senior year. That’s my goal is to win my own state title.”