The University of Northern Iowa welcomes the community to a panel discussion featuring Afghan women and their stories. Panelists from various parts of the country and different backgrounds will discuss growing up in Afghanistan and the current situation facing Afghan women today.

The moderated panel, followed by audience Q&A, will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Lang Hall Auditorium. Panelists include Hakima Afzaly, Hasina Jalal, Zamira Saidi, Zuhal Salim and Roquiya Sayeq.