WAVERLY, IA- Matt Gender, a touring concert organist and singer, will be featured at the college’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of the 2022-23 season Friday, Sept. 16.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organist in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature J.S. Bach’s “Toccata in F, BWV 540a” as well as an improvised symphony.