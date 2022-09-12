WAVERLY, IA- Matt Gender, a touring concert organist and singer, will be featured at the college’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of the 2022-23 season Friday, Sept. 16.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organist in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature J.S. Bach’s “Toccata in F, BWV 540a” as well as an improvised symphony.
Gender, the director of music and organist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, is a prize-winning organ improviser, having placed first in the Michigan International Organ Competition and second in the American Guild of Organists’ National Competition in Organ Improvisation.
He holds degrees in organ performance from the University of Florida, where he studied organ and carillon with Laura Ellis, and from the University of Kansas, where he studied organ with James Higdon and choral conducting with Michael Bauer.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch. The series will continue Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14.