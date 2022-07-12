Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue this Thursday, July 14th at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature Central Standard Time, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Fidelity Bank & Trust is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy Johns will also be available for purchase during the event.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the WSR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.