Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue this Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature the Shell Rock Music Association, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. This week we will celebrate Christmas in July with the W-SR United Way, so the band will play all your holiday favorites. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
TruStage is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. TruStage will also be sponsoring Inflatable Fun for kids of all ages. Food will be available for purchase from Jimmy Johns and Tropical Sno during the event.
United Way will be collecting personal hygiene products and monetary donations at the event to aid in their Christmas in July community initiative. Please feel free to bring donations to the park on July 13. The products collected will be distributed to local families and partner agencies.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2023 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.