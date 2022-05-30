Waverly’s summer concerts in Kohlmann Park are set to return on Thursday, June 2.
Concerts In Kohlmann, Waverly’s summer concert series, features the Waverly Municipal Band, led by Diana Blake, along with other local entertainment takes place Thursdays in June & July. Entertainment begins each Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. Free popcorn & lemonade will be available for all to enjoy along with food from a variety of vendors throughout the season.
In case of inclement weather the event will be moved indoors to the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.