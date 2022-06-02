Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will kick-off this Thursday, June 2nd at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature Cross The Line worship band as an opening act followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes will be sponsoring the event and have representatives on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the first concert of the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.