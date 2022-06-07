The weather is nice, the instruments are tuned and the conductor, Craig Hancock, is ready to lead.
As tradition goes, it’s time for Concerts in Kohlmann, the cultural summer program of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
Hancock is retiring from his full-time position of band directing after 42 years and 27 years of directing at Wartburg College.
However, he has no plans of stepping down from his position directing the Waverly Municipal Band for their summer concerts in Kohlmann Park.
Beginning his career in 1979, Hancock first taught in Lamoni, Iowa, as a band, choir, and orchestra director. Forty-two years later, he is a decorated director having seen some high honors in his career.
“Directing is a God-given honor that I take very seriously,” Hancock said. “Some of my students did some digging and found out that I have mentored over 500 students that have become band directors. It is such an honor because there have been times here at Wartburg that I have taught students of my past students, it’s generational honors.”
This is Hancock’s seventh year directing the Waverly Municipal Band’s signature series, Concerts in Kohlmann. He has found a uniqueness with this group that is unlike that of any other band he would regularly direct.
“This group is not just a set of musicians, in this municipal band it is made up of middle-school kids all the way to 80-year-olds,” said Hancock. “Which is the biggest thrill, trying to teach and direct a group with such a wide set of skills and abilities.”
Gathering in the park to enjoy music, catch-up with friends and relax by the river. It is a social and cultural activity made even more special by the lack of COVID-19 restrictions. Hancock and the municipal band want to see community members enjoying their evenings as well as enjoying fellowship with one another.
“Every week the concert is filled with new pieces, people should come out because it is live music,” said Hancock. “Covid-19 took so much of our time together that this is a chance to come to be around people, and the musicians really want people to come out and enjoy their evening.”
Thursday, June 9th concerts continue;
Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue this Thursday, June 9th at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature Salt Light as an opening act, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Farmers State Bank will be sponsoring the event and have representatives on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Bowls of Love will be available for purchase during the event. The Human Equity and Diversity Commission will also be at the event sharing information on their commission and what they are doing in the community to further equality for all. They will have sidewalk chalk and bubbles for the kids to help celebrate Juneteenth.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the W-SR Middle School. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.