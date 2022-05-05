Veterans, military personnel, and their families and business partners planning to start or grow your own small business are welcome at the first-ever Iowa Veterans Entrepreneurship Conference, set in Ames Tuesday, June 7, at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center.
Cost is $30 before May 10 or $50 after. Home Base Iowa, America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Iowa, and the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship at Iowa State University will be co-hosting the conference. Activities will take you through all aspects of starting a business, including topics such as insurance, intellectual property, business organization, registration, legal, banking, and operations. Business professionals and experienced veteran entrepreneurs will present topics.
Participants will have the opportunity to network with professional service providers, agencies that support veteran entrepreneurs, and hear from keynote speakers and panelists.
Organizations that serve Veterans wanting to book an exhibitor table may register through the conference website. Companies interested in sponsoring the conference or sponsoring registration costs for a select number of attendees of limited means may visit the conference website for information.
Registration for the Iowa Veterans Entrepreneurship Conference is available at https://www.isupjcenter.org/event/iowa-veterans-entrepreneurship-conference/ or by contacting Jean Walsh, Iowa State Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship, 515-294-2776 or info@isupjcenter.org.