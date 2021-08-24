Connie (Thomas) Dieken, 83, of Mason City and formerly of Nashua and Waverly, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital.
Connie, the youngest of five children, born to Christy J. and Lessie (Phipps) Thomas, was born in Osmond, Nebraska, on Dec. 1, 1937. She attended country school and graduated high school in Rock Rapids in 1956. She enjoyed playing the trombone in the high school band. Connie married Marlyn (Deke) Dieken on April 15, 1957, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union, five children were born. After living in several cities, the Dieken family moved to Clear Lake to open and operate a shoe store and repair shop in Clear Lake and then in Mason City.
In 1982, Connie, Marlyn and daughter, Lisa, moved to Waverly. Connie worked in a women’s clothing store for many years while Marlyn operated his Deke’s Shoe Repair. A few years after Marlyn’s retirement, Connie and Marlyn moved to Mason City to be closer to their children.
Connie loved her family, reading, music, having coffee with friends, and shopping. She loved caring for her beautiful flowers and watching the birds. Connie was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly.
Those mourning her loss include her husband, Marlyn, Mason City, formerly of Waverly; children, Donna (Tom) Rafferty, Mason City; Steve (Dawn) Dieken, Clear Lake; Pam (Tom) Solberg, Clear Lake; and Lisa Dieken, Mason City; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, with 16th due in December; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and her siblings and their spouses: Helen (John) Winter; Betty (Howard) Porter; Chris (Marie) Thomas; and Richard Thomas; infant daughter, Debra (Donna’s twin); and nephew Thomas Porter.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
If you would like to send flowers or cards, her arrangements were made through: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. NE, Mason City.