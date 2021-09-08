An informal group of residents from five area counties, including Bremer and Fayette, who call themselves We the People for Constitutional Sheriffs, appeared before the Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 23.
Gary R. Shawver, of Wadena, Mike LaCoste, of Waverly, and Merle Kuenen, of Elkader, all members of the group, urged the board to consider passing a resolution making Bremer County a “Constitutional County.”
About two weeks later, 16 Waverly-area residents gathered in the same chambers on Tuesday to voice their concerns over the initiative.
Weeks earlier, the local representatives of We the People had sent informational packets to the board, explaining what they meant by a “Constitutional County.”
“This resolution is simply a document that states that a given county is going to ensure its residents are guaranteed their Bill of Rights as outlined by the Constitution of the United States of America,” the explanation reads.
Supervisors Chairman Ken Kammeyer, during Tuesday’s meeting, read over the proposed resolution text and said it was “over the top.”
“We can’t do that,” Kammeyer said of the wording. “If somebody feels that their rights are violated, go see an attorney.”
On Aug. 23, LaCoste, a retired John Deere employee from Waverly, addressed the board with prepared remarks, quoting a passage from James Madison, about the “gradual and silent abridgement” of freedoms by the powerful.
He told the board there had been a series of meetings in early May during a two-day seminar in Arlington, Iowa, headlined by guest speaker, former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard Mack, the founder and president of a group called Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, a non-profit organization, with this stated aim, published on its website which reads, in part:
“The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association brings together We The People of the United States with peace officers and sheriffs, educating all in an effort to restore America peacefully for our posterity.”
LaCoste said the seminars had been successful, judging by the attendance of the public event, which he reported was at 264. Meanwhile, about 31 sheriffs, deputies and peace officers were estimated to have attended a separate session with the speaker, which was closed to the public.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett confirmed he had not attended.
In his presentation on Aug. 23, LaCoste pointed to two counties in Nevada that had adopted resolutions to that effect.
“Adopting such a resolution to be a Constitutional County, you too would be sending a message to both the state and the federal government, that you will ensure that your citizens of Bremer County are going to have their Bill of Rights guaranteed to them in Bremer County,” LaCoste said in the prepared statement he read to the board.
He continued:
“By declaring that Bremer County is a Constitutional County and that we are not going to accept people going door to door with (vaccine) shot information, may very well prevent a confrontation and eliminate a call to the Sheriff’s office,” he told the board. “In essence you will frankly help keep the peace and your constituents' privacy. Remember that the states give the power to the federal government. You, the supervisors, can keep them out.”
LaCoste said his presentation received mixed reactions by the board, and attributed some of it to a “confusion,” he believed is caused by another initiative that created six Second Amendment sanctuary counties in Iowa.
Opponents express concern
Many of those who attended the Tuesday morning meeting in the supervisors’ chambers wanted to get more information about the “constitutional county” initiative. A few had done some preliminary research.
Joanne Jones wondered about its purpose.
“How could this benefit the citizens of Bremer County?” she asked. “I have a lot of questions, and I think a lot of other people do, too.
“It seems very political in some ways. It seems to focus on some of the issues that have become very political, like immigration and gun rights. It just doesn’t seem appropriate for something that the Board of Supervisors should be taking on.”
Kathy Olson echoed some of those concerns.
She said she had researched Mack and found that the former sheriff is currently a board member of the ultra-conservative Oath Keepers.
“(The Oath Keepers) was part of the insurrection on Jan. 6,” Olson said, referring to the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote. “(Mack) was a strategist for the Bundy standoff a few years ago.”
She added that the actions of the group are consistent with their beliefs that county sheriffs should have powers that can supersede those of the President of the United States.
“What that translates to me is that — I certainly don’t agree with all of the laws of this land, and I don’t know if there is anybody who can say that they agree with every single law that is out there,” Olson said. “My way to address that is not to form a posse or to circumvent the law. If I don’t agree with something, I can work to move through the legal process and change the law.”
David Fredrick, another Waverly resident, read a letter he addressed to the supervisors asking about Mack’s organization and its intentions. They were: what Mack wants to fix in Bremer County; do the supervisors find fault with the sheriff and his office; are the constitutional county proponents’ concerns greater than the upkeep of the county’s infrastructure; and do the supervisors need outside help to govern the county.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, himself the former sheriff in Bremer County, answered that he didn’t know what Mack wanted, but praised his prior work.
“I don’t think we need Mr. Mack’s help,” Hildebrandt said. “I do respect and appreciate that he has spoken very highly and eloquently in support of sheriffs throughout the United States, as he did (with) myself when I was sheriff here.
“Do I agree with everything he says? No, but I do respect that he’s standing up and saying what he believes.”
Fred Waldstein, a professor emeritus of political science at Wartburg College, questioned whether the “constitutional county” movement actually follows the U.S. or Iowa constitutions.
“Nothing is mentioned about sheriffs in either of those constitutions,” Waldstein said. “The county is an entity of state government, always has been. Why is there this effort to preempt an official who is not recognized officially in our constitution or a process of an administrative entity that has no authority beyond the state constitution?”
After hearing from the public on Tuesday, Supervisor Tim Neil expressed his support for the state and federal constitutions and the Bill of Rights.
“I don’t think we need to go grandstand and, as somebody said, develop a problem that we don’t initially have,” Neil said. “I wish they had aligned a little better, but I think they’re working on that in the next general election.”
He added that of the communication he’s received on the issue, “100% has been opposed to it.”
Hildebrandt said he has been a strong proponent of the Second Amendment, and that the enactments of the different sanctuary counties was due to Secretary of State Paul Pate failing to put the question on the ballot to have the state’s constitution amended to have the same protection for gun rights as the U.S. Constitution for the last election. It will be on the 2022 ballot.
“I, too, took an oath to support the state constitution and the federal constitution,” Hildebrandt said, “and I think that’s what we are doing.”
He concluded by saying he’s not in a position to support or oppose the “constitutional county” question, and the supervisors need more information about it.
Proponents respond to concerns
On Wednesday, LaCoste and Shawver told Waverly Newspapers they had not been notified that the issue was going to be discussed by the board on Tuesday. They learned that the meeting had taken place when the newspaper asked why they weren’t present.
In retrospect, they wished they had been told, so they could be there in person and answer questions from those opposing the issue.
“There is one caveat,” Shawver told Waverly Newspaper in a follow-up interview Wednesday. “The sheriff has to be on board. He is the chief law enforcement officer. In essence, even if they pass it, if the sheriff’s not on board, it won’t work.”
LaCoste said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding.
“There is a big misconception that this is a political issue,” LaCoste said. “It is not. The concept is based on a Constitutional Republic, we are not a democracy, our founding fathers made that very clear, we are a Constitutional Republic.”
Shawver and LaCoste said they would seek another meeting with the supervisors to make their case further and answer questions from the public.
“It’s an educational process,” LaCoste said. “It’s an education for me, but I see our freedoms slowly eroding. We seem to put God on the back burner, this country is based on Judeo-Christian principles. I am blessed to be an American but I am concerned. You have to abide by the principles this country is founded on.”