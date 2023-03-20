Construction has been underway on Janesville’s iconic 7th Street Green Bridge since Jan. 3.
The first concrete for the new bridge was poured this week for the west abutment structure. The form containing the 13 pilings and rebar gridwork was filled with 43 yards of cement. The form was covered with tarps and will remain covered for about a week.
The last of the old bridge concrete was hammered out with hopes that river level will stay lower to complete the removal of the last span and pier on the east side.
Fill sand was being moved back into the center of the channel to provide a work surface as the contractor plans to start installation of the first pier in the river channel.
The project involves replacement of the 1930’s era bridge with a new $5 million concrete bridge with a northside walkway and reconstruction of the approach.
United Contractors Inc. of Johnston was awarded the $5,169,263 demolition and construction contract by the Janesville City Council at their Mon. Nov. 14 meeting, according to mayor Dave Beenblossom.
The City of Janesville will pay $2,000,000 of the costs, with the remaining funding being provided by the state.
The new bridge is slated for completion in November.