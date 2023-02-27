Construction has been underway on Janesville’s iconic 7th Street Green Bridge since Jan. 3. Recently, crews worked on deck removal with some cross beams removed on the west end.
The project involves replacement of the 1930’s era bridge with a new $5 million concrete bridge with a northside walkway and reconstruction of the approach.
United Contractors Inc. of Johnston was awarded the $5,169,263 demolition and construction contract by the Janesville City Council at their Mon. Nov. 14 meeting, according to mayor Dave Beenblossom.
The City of Janesville will pay $2,000,000 of the costs, with the remaining funding being provided by the state.
The new bridge is slated for completion in November.