A Gas leak in the construction zone of the Waverly Health Center caused an evacuation of parts of the hospital on Wednesday. Staff and patients were safely evacuated from the parts of the buildings affected by the gas leak.
The private contractors working on construction between the Centennial Pavilion and the new clinic addition on the east-side of the hospital hit a gas line which began to fill the southwest side of the new clinic addition and part of the Centennial Pavilion with gas.
When Waverly Fire arrived, they phoned dispatch for Mid-American to come shut the gas line off at the street, and at that time the hospital decided to evacuate patients and nurses from the portions of the hospital affected and move to portions that were unaffected by the gas leak.
CEO of Waverly Health Center, Matt Johnson was on the scene with more information.
“The hospital has been properly evacuated, patients and employees are safe and that is our number one priority,” said Johnson. “We believe that we have effectively managed the situation and we got the gas shut off.”
The part of the hospital mainly affected by the leak was the new construction, on the southwest side of the Waverly Health Center, and the lower levels of the Centennial Pavilion
“Once the levels are assessed they will turn on ventilation and begin an orderly re-entering of the hospital,” said Johnson.” “No patients were transferred to another hospital; they were medically stable and transferred from one department to another unaffected one.”
● Waverly Fire left the scene of the gas leak at the Waverly Health Center at 12:44 p.m.
● The Waverly Health Center was cleared for ventilation and re-entry at 12:57 p.m.