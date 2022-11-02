These are the contested state, county races for the Nov. 8 election, with candidates listed in the order they appear on the ballot:
These are the contested state, county races for the Nov. 8 election, with candidates listed in the order they appear on the ballot:
State Senator District 29
Jenn Wolff is the Democratic nominee for State Senator for District 29. She is running against Rep. Sandy Salmon who received the Republican nomination, running unopposed in the June primaries.
State Representative District 57
Carissa Froyum has received the Democratic nomination for State Representative from District 57. She is opposed by Rep. Pat Grassley who received the Republican nomination, running unopposed in June.
State Representative District 58
Dené Lundberg has received the Democratic nomination for State Representative from District 58. She is challenged by Charley Thomson, who received the Republican nomination, beating out Sean T. Galleger and Jim Wright in June.
County Supervisor — District 3
Dewey Hildebrandt won the Republican primary for County Supervisor in District 3, running unopposed in June. On the Nov. ballot, he is opposed by Timothy L. Neil who is running without a party affiliation.
County Treasurer
Erin Pratt is the Democratic nominee for County Treasurer. She is running against Adam Hoffman, who won the Republican primary, defeating Angela Burrows in June.
County Attorney
Democratic nominee Jill S. Dashner is opposed by Republican nominee Darius P.R. Robinson for the position of County Attorney.
Corey Cerwinske, a Republican, is running unopposed for County Supervisor in District 2, and Missy Thurm, also a Republican, and the current County Recorder, is also running unopposed.
