Tyler Gordon Frazee, 32, of Palm Bay, Florida, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. By his side was his wife, Andrea Frazee.
Tyler was born on Father’s Day, June 17, 1990, in Waverly Iowa to Nathan Earl Frazee and Julie Marie Wilharm. Tyler is survived by his wife Andrea and two precious daughters, Chelsea (age 6) and Emily (age 4). He is also survived by his brother Nathan Samuel Frazee; mother Julie and step-father Clark Wilharm, step-siblings Kailee (Mike) Dostal and Zach Wilharm, father Nathan Earl; father and mother-in-law Keith and Judith Lyman, brother-in-law Brian (Meghan) Lyman; grandparents, Betty Peterson; Nathan Neff and Mary Linda Frazee; two aunts Sheri (Todd) Juhl and Natalie (Nicholas) Nedza. He also has several cousins whom he loved dearly. Tyler is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gordon C. Peterson.
For the last six years, Tyler Frazee served as a corrections deputy within the Brevard County Sheriff’s office. Most recently he was promoted to Corporal within the Facilities Maintenance Unit. He successfully graduated from the academy in 2017 and began his service shortly after. Prior to entering the academy, he attended both Iowa State University and Hawkeye Community College earning a Criminal Justice degree. Tyler graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School as a member of the Class of 2009 with honors.
In 2012, Tyler moved to Florida to work for Disney. His love of Disney not only translated to working there but visiting the parks and being an avid Disney cruiser, where he earned his Platinum Castaway Club member status.
Andrea and Tyler were united in marriage on September 12, 2015. In addition to spending time with his beloved family, he enjoyed traveling, supporting the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Miami Dolphins. Another one of Tyler’s passions was going to numerous professional golf tournaments with the objective to collect autographs. He was also an avid collector of many things including Indiana Jones memorabilia, Miami Dolphins memorabilia, and shoes, specifically Jordans.
Tyler was honored to be in the BCSO (Brevard County Sheriff’s Office) family. He will forever be remembered as the hardest working person, the family photographer, his bright smile, and caring demeanor.
Funeral and Visitations will be at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care at 950 Malabar Rd. SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32907. On Wednesday, December 21st, there will be a visitation from 1-4 p.m. On Friday, December 23rd, there will be a second visitation from 12-2 p.m., preceding with the Funeral at 2 p.m. Then, on January 7th, there will be a Celebration of Life in Tyler’s hometown of Waverly, Iowa at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1201 230th Street Waverly Iowa 50677, from 1-4 p.m.