Tyler Gordon Frazee, 32, of Palm Bay, Florida, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. By his side was his wife, Andrea Frazee.

Tyler was born on Father’s Day, June 17, 1990, in Waverly Iowa to Nathan Earl Frazee and Julie Marie Wilharm. Tyler is survived by his wife Andrea and two precious daughters, Chelsea (age 6) and Emily (age 4). He is also survived by his brother Nathan Samuel Frazee; mother Julie and step-father Clark Wilharm, step-siblings Kailee (Mike) Dostal and Zach Wilharm, father Nathan Earl; father and mother-in-law Keith and Judith Lyman, brother-in-law Brian (Meghan) Lyman; grandparents, Betty Peterson; Nathan Neff and Mary Linda Frazee; two aunts Sheri (Todd) Juhl and Natalie (Nicholas) Nedza. He also has several cousins whom he loved dearly. Tyler is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gordon C. Peterson.