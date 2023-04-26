The April 25 edition of the Bremer County Democrat presented the winners of the March bingo contest under the title “April bingo contest winners announced.” Waverly Newspapers regrets the error. Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting and when an error is made, it is corrected expeditiously. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com.