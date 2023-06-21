The June 20 edition of the Bremer County Independent incorrectly listed the locations of the new elementary schools being built in Waverly. The North Ridge Elementary is located on Horton Road and the Prairie West Elementary is located on 5th Avenue Northwest, opposite the Public Works building. Waverly Newspapers regrets the error. Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting and when an error is made, it is corrected expeditiously. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com.

Tags